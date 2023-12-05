3-Degree Guarantee
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down major ramp at I-75/I-285 in Cobb County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill have closed all lanes of an I-75 northbound exit to I-285 eastbound in Cobb County.

It is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m., according to an alert from Georgia 511.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

