Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down major ramp at I-75/I-285 in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill have closed all lanes of an I-75 northbound exit to I-285 eastbound in Cobb County.

It happened on the I-75 NB from I-285 east exit in Cumberland shortly after 3 p.m.

It is expected to be cleared by 7 p.m., according to an alert from Georgia 511.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.