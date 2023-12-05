Prosecutors in Young Thug trial focus on items seized during traffic stops

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The YSL RICO trial involving Rapper Young Thug resumed with housekeeping delays on Monday.

Judge Ural Glanville dismissed one of the jurors because of medical reasons.

Glanville also addressed concerns from the defense who claimed they didn’t receive a witness list from the state on time.

“I’ve asked you all, can you all do a little better job of that because it will make the issue that we’re dealing with better in terms of delays,” said Glanville.

Prosecutors called several law enforcement officials to the witness stand.

Traffic stops involving the defendants were the focus.

The state presented evidence of drugs, guns and other paraphernalia that were allegedly seized during traffic stops dating back to 2015.

“We recovered marijuana, firearm, digital scale, money,” said one of the witnesses.

The defense argued the traffic stops showed no evidence of gang activity.

“And in any of those reports or any of list I just gave you, you didn’t report anything in reference to anything to gang activity with this traffic stop, correct,” Nicole Westmoreland, a defense attorney, said.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is accused of leading the alleged Young Slime Life street gang. The alleged group is said to be involved in several crimes, including murder.

The rapper has continued to claim his innocence, saying YSL stands for his record label Young Stoner Life.

Witness testimony is set to continue Tuesday.

