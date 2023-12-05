3-Degree Guarantee
Rescue crews save man trapped in Paulding County house fire

Macland Road house fire
Macland Road house fire(Paulding County Fire Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County man is in the hospital after his house caught fire Monday afternoon, trapping him inside.

Fire crews responded to the home on the 1200 block of Macland Road in Dallas just after 2 p.m. According to officials, a family member who escaped the fire called 9-1-1 to report that someone was trapped on the second level of the residence.

When rescuers arrived, they reported heavy black smoke and growing flames. The 46-year-old man was found semi-conscious in the back of the house. According to fire officials, he was treated for severe burns and smoke inhalation before being taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital’s burn unit by helicopter. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control by 2:17 p.m. It is unclear what prompted the blaze. An investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

