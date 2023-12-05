3-Degree Guarantee
Rockdale authorities looking for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for Daniel Crenshaw, who the sheriff's office said is considered to be "armed and dangerous."(Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Rockdale County said they’re looking for an “armed and dangerous” man Tuesday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Daniel Crenshaw as a person of interest in a series of offenses ranging from property crime to aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office is urging the public not to approach Crenshaw because he’s considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Crenshaw’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

