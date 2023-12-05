Rockdale authorities looking for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Rockdale County said they’re looking for an “armed and dangerous” man Tuesday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Daniel Crenshaw as a person of interest in a series of offenses ranging from property crime to aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office is urging the public not to approach Crenshaw because he’s considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Crenshaw’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

