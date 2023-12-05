See cash, seize cash | Man fights government for life savings and wins

New Orleans, La. (Atlanta News First) - COVID took the shoe-shine man’s job. Then the government took his life savings.

“Everything I have is from blood, sweat, and tears,” Kermit Warren said. “It was just ‘see cash, seize cash.’”

Warren was working at The Roosevelt Hotel in downtown New Orleans when COVID hit. Looking for another way to make ends meet, he and his son decided to get into the towing and salvage business.

Warren and his son found a used tow truck for sale in Ohio. They were prepared to make a cash offer, but the truck was more than they bargained for.

“I decided I’m not going to get this vehicle,” Warren said. “We’re going to go to the airport and we’re going to fly back to New Orleans. I notified the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) lady that I was traveling with a large amount of money.”

Warren said a TSA supervisor at John Glenn Columbus International Airport told him that it was fine to travel with the $28,000 he had in a paper shopping bag. It’s not illegal to travel domestically with any amount of cash, and disclosure is required only for international travel.

But court records show the TSA notified U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force officers at the Columbus airport that Warren had a large amount of cash and a New Orleans Police badge. The officers approached Warren and his son at the boarding gate.

The DEA agents were “dressed just like they were flying, like a normal person like you or me,” Warren said, but then, “they presented their badges.”

Warren said he agreed to the search, but he also panicked. His other son was a police officer in Louisiana, and had given his father his old New Orleans Police badge for sentimental reasons.

Warren admitted showing the DEA agents his son’s badge, hoping they would “respect” that.

The DEA accused Warren of impersonating a retired police officer, according to court records. “I did not tell them that I was a police officer,” Warren told Atlanta News First Investigates. “I was trying to explain to them that my son was a police officer, but they twisted it around.”

“I wasn’t arrested,” Warren said. “I wasn’t charged with any kind of crimes or anything. All they wanted to do was take my cash and send me back home, and they did that.”

The DEA, according to the complaint for forfeiture, claimed that Warren couldn’t prove the money was for a truck. The agents asked him why he was returning to New Orleans with the money if he was in Ohio to buy the truck.

The agents seized the money Warren was carrying in the paper bag and let Warren and his son go.

Atlanta News First Investigates has obtained photographs of the same paper shopping bag in Warren’s hands when the men first arrived at the Cleveland airport the day before.

Warren also said he offered to provide the agents with contact information for the seller and photographs of the truck. Atlanta News First Investigates has obtained photographs and screenshots of the truck with the seller’s information.

Warren said he told the DEA agents, “if you don’t believe me, we have the number to the gentleman who we’re going to buy the vehicle from. We have a description of the vehicle. We have pictures of the vehicle.”

“They didn’t want to hear any of that,” Warren said.

Warren’s father drowned when the levees broke after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005. His mother died soon after.

His parents him a small inheritance. That was among the $28,000 the DEA seized, according to Warren.

“Most of it was my life savings,” he said. “I would take $100 per week and put it on the side for like 25 years.”

Warren returned to his home in the Lower Ninth Ward without the money or the tow truck. He spent much of the next year fighting to get the money back.

“Why should you be labeled as a drug dealer because you have over $15,000 or $20,000 cash on you?,” Warren asked.

The non-profit Institute for Justice took his case and agreed to represent him for free. Institute attorney Dan Alban and local counsel filed a claim on Warren’s behalf in federal court.

“Thank God for Dan Alban and the Institute for Justice,” Warren said.

Once the US Attorney saw the evidence proving Warren was in Ohio to buy the truck — and where the money came from — federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss their forfeiture case with prejudice, which means they can never refile it.

Warren got every penny back from the DEA. “I knew I would get it back, because I know one thing, I was innocent, " he said.

When the money was returned, Warren found another used tow truck and bought it to start his tow business. That was two years ago.

Warren hasn’t given up fighting against civil asset forfeiture. “I’m fighting with everything living inside of me that this does not happen to anybody else,” Warren said.

The DEA has declined requests for interviews and stopped responding to emails from Atlanta News First Investigates. We filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in October, asking for databases or logs showing racial data and other demographic information from the agency’s cold consent searches.

Atlanta News First Investigates received a FOIA response from the DEA denying our request for expedited access to these public records. The DEA wrote that we had failed to prove “an urgency to inform the public about an actual or alleged federal government activity.”

We asked for “spreadsheet(s), database(s) and or report(s) showing the number(s), race(s), ethnicity/ethnicities, gender(s) and/or amount(s) of currency seized during Cold Consent Encounters and/or consensual searches at airport(s) by DEA agents and/or Task Force Officers between January 1, 2018 and the present day.”

The DEA did not provide a date when we would receive the records or a further response. The agency said “your request will be placed in chronological order with other pending requests and will be addressed in turn.”

This is an ongoing Atlanta News First investigation.

If there's something you would like Atlanta News First Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe to look into, email him directly at brendan.keefe@wanf.com.

