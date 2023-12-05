3-Degree Guarantee
Serious crash shuts down a portion of Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton

Crash scene on Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton.
Crash scene on Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash has Cascade Palmetto Highway shut down in both directions at Teal Road in South Fulton Tuesday morning.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved at this time.

South Fulton police say this portion of the road will be closed for several hours. Drivers should take an alternate route.

