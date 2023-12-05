Serious crash shuts down a portion of Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash has Cascade Palmetto Highway shut down in both directions at Teal Road in South Fulton Tuesday morning.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved at this time.

South Fulton police say this portion of the road will be closed for several hours. Drivers should take an alternate route.

Cascade Palmetto Hwy shut down in both directions at Teal Rd. in South Fulton. Use Hwy 92 to get around this. The scene isn't expected to clear for several hours. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/WLzY0lWx5f — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) December 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.