Single-engine plane incident in Walton County under investigation, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a single-engine plane Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on a private airstrip near Social Circle around 3 p.m., the sheriff said.

There were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, the single-engine, four-seat plane is owned by Mustang Sally Aviation LLC, based in Camden, South Carolina. It had taken off from Athens-Ben Epps Airport around 2:34 p.m. and landed at Sleepy Hollow Airport in the Social Circle area around 3 p.m., according to FlightAware.

A photo provided by the sheriff’s office shows the plane in the woods off the private airstrip. Investigators don’t yet know whether the incident occurred on landing or takeoff.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

