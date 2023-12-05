3-Degree Guarantee
South Fulton police asking for public’s help identifying man whose remains were found in woods

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch of a man whose remains were found in the...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation created a sketch of a man whose remains were found in the woods in South Fulton in the hopes that someone might be able to identify him.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation/Kelly Lawson)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police said they’re asking for the public’s help identifying a man whose remains were found in the woods near an industrial area.

Police said on Sept. 24, a hunter found the remains while he was walking through the woods behind Wheaton Drive off Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

They said it’s unknown how long the deceased man had been at the location.

South Fulton police said it’s believed the man may have been between 36 and 48 years old. He was wearing jeans and a T-shirt, according to police.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist created a sketch in hopes that someone might be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the South Fulton Police Department at (470) 809-7300.

