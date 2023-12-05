Tex McIver’s murder retrial likely delayed until next year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jurors were dismissed early Tuesday morning in the murder retrial of Claud Lee “Tex” McIver, after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he is filing a ruling prohibiting prosecutors from arguing he intended to kill his wife, Diane.

McBurney’s ruling will likely be considered by the Georgia Supreme Court, and will likely be appealed by the state, meaning no retrial will continue until it’s decided what is admissible in court. McBurney said certain evidence previously used in McIver’s case would no longer be relevant if the state can’t argue intent to kill, and that the retrial could resume sometime next year.

Tex McIver was convicted of murdering Diane McIver in 2018. However, in June 2022, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned McIver’s conviction. Jury selection in his retrial began Monday.

The court concluded the trial court erred in refusing McIver’s request to change the charge to involuntary manslaughter, thus reversing McIver’s convictions for felony murder and possession of a firearm.

Diane McIver was shot and killed on Sept. 25, 2016. Tex McIver was originally indicted in April 2017 and reindicted for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and other charges on Aug. 22, 2018.

Tex McIver stood trial before a jury in March and April of 2018. He was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and influencing a witness. He was sentenced to serve life in prison for felony murder along with time for the other charges.

According to evidence presented at his trial, Tex and Diane McIver were returning to their Buckhead home from a weekend at their Putnam County property. They were being driven by Diane McIver’s friend, Dani Jo Carter, in an SUV.

After stopping for dinner in Conyers, Carter testified that she was driving, Diane McIver was in the front passenger seat, and Tex McIver was in the rear passenger seat. Carter testified she was not aware of any argument or disagreement between Diane and McIver that weekend or during the drive.

When the trio entered Atlanta’s downtown connector, traffic was heavy. According to court records, Carter exited off the interstate and onto Peachtree Street.

After they exited, McIver said, “Girls, I wish you hadn’t done this. This is a really bad area.” He asked his wife to hand him his gun from the center console. Diane McIver handed her husband the gun, a .38-caliber revolver, which was not in its holster but rather in a plastic grocery bag.

Diane McIver told Carter to turn onto Piedmont Road and continue north. Carter testified she believed McIver had fallen asleep, as he had done several times during the trip.

A few minutes later, the SUV stopped at a traffic light on Piedmont Road at 14th Street when Carter heard several clicks. Diane McIver said she was locking the vehicle’s doors.

“At that moment Carter heard a loud ‘boom’ and Diane swung around and asked, “Tex, what did you do?” court records said. “McIver responded the gun discharged. Carter saw the gun in McIver’s hand, pointing down, still in the plastic bag.”

The bullet passed through the back of the front passenger seat, striking Diane McIver in the back.

McIver instructed Carter to drive to Emory University Hospital on Clifton Road. At the hospital, when asked how the shooting occurred, Diane McIver told doctors it was an accident. Carter told the police it was “a horrible accident.”

Diane McIver died during surgery as a result of internal injuries to her spine, pancreas, kidney, and stomach. Tex and Diane McIver had been married for 11 years. This was the second marriage for both of them.

Tex McIver was a partner at a large Atlanta law firm, while Diane McIver was president of one real estate business and an owner or part owner of three other businesses. The McIvers kept their business interests and sources of income separate.

Prosecutors claimed Tex McIver intentionally shot his wife over financial issues.

