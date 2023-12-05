3-Degree Guarantee
Voters to cast ballots Tuesday in metro Atlanta runoff races

Voters in several metro Atlanta communities will return to their precincts Tuesday to decide on municipal races that made it into runoffs.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In the city of Atlanta, voters need to choose one final school board member. For the at-large Seat 7 race, incumbent Tamara Jones faces challenger Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

In the city of Brookhaven, two races are on the ballot. Current City Councilmember H.J. “John” Park will face Lauren Kiefer in a contest to succeed outgoing Mayor John Ernst. Linley Jones faces Michael Diaz for City Council District 1.

In Doraville, Carrie Armistead and MC Naser are running for the City Council District 2 seat.

In East Point, three city council seats went to runoffs. Incumbent Josete Bailey faces Carrie Ziegler in Ward B. Incumbent Myron Cook faces Tremayne Mitchell in Ward C. And Incumbent Stephanie Gordon faces Latonya Martin Rogers in Ward D.

Henry County voters will choose a District 2 commissioner. Incumbent Neat Robinson faces former Commissioner Bruce Holmes.

Roswell voters will choose between Allen Sells and Michael Dal Cerro for the City Council Post 2 seat.

Snellville voters will choose between Norman Carter and Catherine Hardrick for the City Council Post 1 seat.

In the city of South Fulton, District 5 Councilman Corey Reeves faces Keosha Bell.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

