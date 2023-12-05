3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Wayward kangaroo captured after days on the hop

Police in Canada capture an escaped kangaroo after it evaded handlers. (Source: CTV NETWORK/DURHAM POLICE/CNN)
By CTV staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, Ontario (CTV Network) - Some Canadian police went beyond the call of duty over the weekend.

They managed to capture an kangaroo that escaped from a zoo north of Toronto.

“Obviously, we have previous knowledge of the kangaroo being in the area, in a rural property just outside of Oshawa,” said Sgt. Chris Boileau of Durham Police. “Our officers located the wayward marsupial. They were able to keep eyes on him for several hours until before 7 a.m. They were able to successfully apprehend the kangaroo.”

Durham Regional Police said officers managed to secure the kangaroo by grabbing its tail.

The kangaroo has been on the loose for more than three days.

Thursday night, it was one of two that was in the process of being transferred to a zoo in Quebec.

It was scheduled to spend the night at the Oshawa Zoo when it jumped over the handlers’ heads.

“We have a happy ending here. That individual’s back in human care, unharmed,” said Dolf DeJung with Toronto Zoo.

The kangaroo was sighted several times over the weekend but evaded volunteers and staff at the Oshawa zoo.

It was caught by officers not far from where it first escaped.

Copyright 2023 CTV News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Trevian Kutti
Donald Trump co-defendant reportedly threatens a witness
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Gov. Kemp proposes ‘acceleration of largest income tax cut in state history’

Latest News

Crash scene on Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton.
Cascade Palmetto Hwy in South Fulton back open after crash shuts it down for hours
FILE - Red Hot Chili Peppers perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce more 2024 tour stops with Kid Cudi, Ice Cube and others
In Plane Sight, part four: Man fights government for life savings and wins
In Plane Sight, part four: Man fights government for life savings and wins
Young Thug on trial
WATCH: Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta
Georgia voting sticker
Voting underway in municipal runoffs around metro Atlanta