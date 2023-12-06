3-Degree Guarantee
14-year-old reported missing in Clayton County, police say

Madison Hamlin
Madison Hamlin(Clayton County PD)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need help finding a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Madison Hamlin was last seen in the 1000 block of Regency Place in Riverdale on Wednesday. Police said she was wearing a gray hoodie with writing on it, blue jeans with rips in it, and gray and white Jordans.

Madison is diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder and depression, police said. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Madison, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

