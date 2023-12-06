2 injured, 1 hospitalized after house fire in Kennesaw, fire department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were injured and one was hospitalized after a house fire in Kennesaw, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

Cobb County said they responded to the fire and found two people injured on the scene. One person was taken to the hospital and the other was treated on scene.

The county said Companies 26 & 8, Engine 11, Squad 16, MEDOPS 17, Air 12, Battalions 3 & 4 responded to the scene.

