2 killed after car crashes into train car, Habersham County deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a car crashed into a parked train car Wednesday, according to Habersham County deputies.

Deputies said they responded in a private railyard just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and that the two people in the car died of their injuries.

According to Habersham County deputies, Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

