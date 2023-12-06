3-Degree Guarantee
2 killed after car crashes into train car, Habersham County deputies say

Habersham train crash
Habersham train crash(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a car crashed into a parked train car Wednesday, according to Habersham County deputies.

Deputies said they responded in a private railyard just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and that the two people in the car died of their injuries.

According to Habersham County deputies, Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

