5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering at Bank of America, police say

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have issued arrest warrants for five people suspected of laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bank of America in Peachtree Corners.

Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face several charges, including violating Georgia’s Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, money laundering, theft by deception, conspiracy to commit a felony and identity fraud.

Police believe Worthy coordinated two fraudulent transactions at the Bank of America on May 5 and May 18.

During the first incident, police said they believe Felty reportedly transferred $170,000 to Watson. During the second incident, police said Garcia and Barber allegedly pretended to own a local recycling business and tried to transfer $250,000 from the business’ bank account. The transaction halted during the security check process and didn’t go through, police said.

The five suspects are accused of participating in a “criminal enterprise.” Police are investigating other members as well, they said.

Gwinnett County police ask anyone with information about the case to call detectives at (770) 513-5300. You can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or leave a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.