Acworth police looking for public’s help seeking missing non-verbal man
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Acworth are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Acworth Police say Tahjohn Hazel, 21, was last seen in the area of Columbus Circle around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans. Police say Hazel is non-verbal and has special needs, but will respond to his name.
Hazel is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
Anyone who has contact with Hazel is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department.
