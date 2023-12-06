3-Degree Guarantee
Acworth police looking for public’s help seeking missing non-verbal man

Tahjohn Hazel
Tahjohn Hazel(Acworth Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ACWORTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Acworth are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Acworth Police say Tahjohn Hazel, 21, was last seen in the area of Columbus Circle around 8 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans. Police say Hazel is non-verbal and has special needs, but will respond to his name.

Hazel is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone who has contact with Hazel is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department.

