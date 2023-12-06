3-Degree Guarantee
Aetna investing over $510K to address food and housing insecurity in Georgia

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Aetna said it’s giving over $510,000 to 17 Georgia organizations dedicated to alleviating food insecurity and homelessness across the state, with more than half going to Atlanta-area groups.

Atlanta-area organizations receiving funds to address food insecurity and promote health literacy include:

  • Open Hand Atlanta
  • Sweetwater Mission
  • Manna House Ministries
  • Center Helping Obesity in Children End Successfully (CHOICES)
  • YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta
  • Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless

The James Brown Family Foundation, Living Bridges Ministry Corporation, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Emanuel County Family Connection, and Players Philanthropy Fund (Goodr Foundation) will also receive funds, the healthcare company said.

According to Aetna, the investments will bolster programs designed to address food insecurity and promote health literacy by offering access to fresh and nutritious foods and providing resources to enhance understanding of food and health.

Atlanta-area organizations receiving investments from Aetna to address homelessness and housing insecurity across the state include:

  • Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation
  • Partners for HOME
  • HouseProud Atlanta

The Salvation Army of Georgia, Citizens Against Violence, and Crisp County Community Council will also receive funds, Aetna said.

According to The Salvation Army, it’s estimated that more than 10,000 Georgians experience homelessness every night.

“The Salvation Army works hard to ensure that those in need have a place to go that is safe and well equipped to meet their needs,” Major Jonathan Raymer, area commander for The Salvation Army of Augusta, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, there are still thousands of individuals across the state who don’t have access to shelters or basic amenities. With the Aetna partnership, we’re expanding the Salvation Army’s programs across a number of Georgia communities, which includes a launch of a new mobile shower and bathroom unit that will serve as a clean and safe space for unhoused individuals.”

