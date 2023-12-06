Arrest made in homicide of Marietta Middle School teacher, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of a middle school teacher in November, according to Atlanta police.

Marietta Middle School teacher Jason Ogbomoh was shot and killed near Underground Atlanta Nov. 12. Police believe the 25-year-old’s death was the result of a fight.

Ogbomoh taught computer science at Marietta Middle School.

Leroy Hinton, 30, was arrested and charged in connection with the death Monday, according to police. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

