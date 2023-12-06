Atlanta small business named on ‘Year on TikTok 2023′ list

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each year, billions of videos from all over the world are uploaded on TikTok. But a small business from Atlanta beat the odds, gaining enough traction to be named on the social media giant’s “Year on TikTok 2023″ list.

The list catalogs the year’s trends on the site, from popular memes and music to breakout stars and celebrities. Love & Pebble, a skincare company owned by an Atlanta couple, was listed as No. 2 in the small business “Loved by Locals” section.

The company is known for its Beauty Pops, which are shaped like lollipops. Users buy a mix, freeze it in a popsicle-like mold and then rub it on their skin to form a face mask. The product is meant to help reduce breakouts and inflammation, brighten the skin and exfoliate.

Love & Pebble launched the Beauty Pops on TikTok. Three viral videos later, they sold out, the company said in a statement. Its explosion on social media even led to appearances on USA Today and Shark Tank.

Lynda, one of the company’s owners, said she struggled with acne as a teenager but didn’t have access to any treatments. So she experimented with making her own skincare recipes at home.

“I was thrilled to see amazing improvements in my complexion just by using simple ingredients from nature,” she said on the company’s website. “I knew that I had to share what I created with others who want to see change in their skin.”

Years later, Lynda partnered with her husband, a Georgia Tech graduate and pharmacist, to create Love & Pebble.

“The girl in the kitchen would have never believed that my fruit concoction would go viral on TikTok, be featured on the Today Show, and most importantly, reach so many people,” she said. “I am truly grateful, and this inspires me to keep working to bring you more affordable and ethically made products with fewer, simple ingredients.”

