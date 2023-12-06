3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta small business named on ‘Year on TikTok 2023′ list

TikTok (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
TikTok (Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)(Drew Angerer | Getty Images)
By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Each year, billions of videos from all over the world are uploaded on TikTok. But a small business from Atlanta beat the odds, gaining enough traction to be named on the social media giant’s “Year on TikTok 2023″ list.

The list catalogs the year’s trends on the site, from popular memes and music to breakout stars and celebrities. Love & Pebble, a skincare company owned by an Atlanta couple, was listed as No. 2 in the small business “Loved by Locals” section.

The company is known for its Beauty Pops, which are shaped like lollipops. Users buy a mix, freeze it in a popsicle-like mold and then rub it on their skin to form a face mask. The product is meant to help reduce breakouts and inflammation, brighten the skin and exfoliate.

Love & Pebble launched the Beauty Pops on TikTok. Three viral videos later, they sold out, the company said in a statement. Its explosion on social media even led to appearances on USA Today and Shark Tank.

Lynda, one of the company’s owners, said she struggled with acne as a teenager but didn’t have access to any treatments. So she experimented with making her own skincare recipes at home.

“I was thrilled to see amazing improvements in my complexion just by using simple ingredients from nature,” she said on the company’s website. “I knew that I had to share what I created with others who want to see change in their skin.”

Years later, Lynda partnered with her husband, a Georgia Tech graduate and pharmacist, to create Love & Pebble.

“The girl in the kitchen would have never believed that my fruit concoction would go viral on TikTok, be featured on the Today Show, and most importantly, reach so many people,” she said. “I am truly grateful, and this inspires me to keep working to bring you more affordable and ethically made products with fewer, simple ingredients.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County

Latest News

First trial set in Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protest indictment
Four board members voted for the abatements and four board members voted against them.
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X Corp., formerly Twitter
Georgia lawmakers approve 2 of 3 new voting maps
NTSB hosts summit to discuss pilot mental health
Aetna announced it's investing over $510,000 to address food and housing insecurity in Georgia.
Aetna investing over $510K to address food and housing insecurity in Georgia