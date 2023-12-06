3-Degree Guarantee
Canton man sentenced to 20 years without parole for child molestation, district attorney says

Jonathan Ricky Millwood, 37, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery,...
Jonathan Ricky Millwood, 37, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Canton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for molesting a child, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

Jonathan Ricky Millwood, 37, pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

The district attorney said a young girl told her mother Millwood had “touched her inappropriately” in March. The district attorney’s office said a sexual assault nurse exam found that the victim was molested.

Assistant District Attorney Leyna Pope said, “This young girl showed incredible courage and bravery by coming forward.”

In a victim impact statement, the child’s mother said her daughter suffered panic attacks following the abuse and “expressed relief that the plea outcome would spare her child additional trauma from testifying about the acts in the presence of her abuser.”

District Attorney Susan K. Treadway said “While there is no sentence that could ever heal the trauma endured by this precious child, we are hopeful that the outcome in this case can provide some closure that will allow the journey of healing to begin.”

Millwood must serve 20 years in prison, followed by life on probation. He must also register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or her family.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

