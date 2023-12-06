3-Degree Guarantee
Clayton County police seeking public’s help locating missing girl

Merillyn “Mary” Montanez
Merillyn “Mary” Montanez(Clayton County Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Clayton County Police say Merillyn “Mary” Montanez, 14, was last seen on the 8500 block of Gledevon Court in Riverdale on Oct. 6. She is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt, jeans and Adidas shoes.

According to police, Mary “frequents the Downtown Atlanta area and recreational parks near the Sixth Ward Precinct.”

Mary is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has contact with Mary is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-447-3550, ext. 8.

