Driver killed after crashing into guardrail on I-285 in DeKalb

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is dead after an overnight crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.

The Dunwoody Police Department says just before 2 a.m., construction workers on I-285 found a crashed vehicle and called 911. When officers arrived, they found a white Kia Sorento appeared to have been traveling westbound on I-285 just past Chamblee Dunwoody Road when it went off the road and struck the guardrail. The male driver died at the scene before officers arrived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wiencek at Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.

