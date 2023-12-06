3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Driver killed after crashing into guardrail on I-285 in DeKalb

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Live 5/File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is dead after an overnight crash on I-285 in DeKalb County.

The Dunwoody Police Department says just before 2 a.m., construction workers on I-285 found a crashed vehicle and called 911. When officers arrived, they found a white Kia Sorento appeared to have been traveling westbound on I-285 just past Chamblee Dunwoody Road when it went off the road and struck the guardrail. The male driver died at the scene before officers arrived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wiencek at Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.

Latest News

Four board members voted for the abatements and four board members voted against them.
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X Corp., formerly Twitter
Christmas tree pop up is a holiday tradition in Midtown
‘It’s just a joy’: A pop-up Christmas tree stand is a decades-old midtown tradition
Jamie Foxx arrives at the premiere of "Day Shift" on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Regal LA....
Jamie Foxx addresses Atlanta hospitalization in first public appearance
New Fulton County Jail proposal.
Fulton County leaders to consider proposal for new jail