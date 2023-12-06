3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cool today

Wind gusts 20-25 mph through the afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 52°

Tonight’s Low : 31°

Rain Chance: 0%

Today will feel very much like winter with a morning in the upper 30s to mid 40s, but with the wind, it will feel much colder.

Through the afternoon, highs will only top out in the low 50s, but expect it to feel cooler all day as wind gusts out of the northwest upwards of 25 mph will be possible.

Overnight lows will drop below freezing across all of north Georgia, so keep that coat handy tomorrow morning.

We stay dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through the rest of the work week.

The start of the weekend will be warm by December standards with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers will be possible for the afternoon and evening, but Sunday is the day we will focus on when it comes to any kind of impactful weather.

Rain will be likely Saturday morning, with coverage tapering through the afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures look to drop through the day Sunday with the warmest part of the day near 60.

We kick off next week cold with lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Cool and dry for the work week. Rain returns over the weekend.
Cold, windy in metro Atlanta today
