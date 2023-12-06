3-Degree Guarantee
First trial set in Atlanta public safety training center protest RICO indictment

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The first trial for one of the many defendants in a RICO indictment over protests over the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is set to begin soon.

Ayla Elegia King, 19, is set to stand trial on Monday, Dec. 11. The trial will begin at 9 a.m. They asked for a speedy trial.

They are one of dozens of people indicted on RICO, or Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, charges in connection to protests over the controversial training center project.

Sixty-one people in total were indicted on gang-like charges connected to protests at the site. Several others are facing separate charges, including domestic terrorism, first-degree attempted arson and money laundering.

