Fulton County leaders to consider proposal for new jail

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is planning to meet Wednesday to consider a proposal for a new jail.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County could be on track to get a new jail, but it won’t be cheap.

The Board of Commissioners is planning to meet Wednesday to consider a proposal for a new jail after several inmates died in the facility in just the past year.

The new jail will cost taxpayers serious money. We’re talking about a price tag of $1.7 billion.

If the proposal is approved, it will be built right behind the current facility on Rice Street.

Sheriff Pat Labat and county leaders for years have said the current building is aging and is no longer structurally sound. The sheriff says along with reports of inmates dying in custody, there have been numerous reports of inmates taking parts of the building and creating weapons.

How the Fulton County Jail became Georgia’s very own Guantanamo Bay | Behind the Investigation

Amid this crisis, there are now calls for Sheriff Labat to step down.

“He’s up for reelection next year. He’s a friend of mine, but others call for him to resign publicly and privately, but in the final analysis, it’ll be up to the voters come 2024,” said Chairman Rob Pitts, Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners will meet to discuss this proposal Wednesday at 10 a.m.

