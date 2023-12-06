Fulton County weighs new $1.75B jail, couldopen in 2029

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Fulton County leaders weighed the latest proposal of a new Fulton County Jail on Rice Street.

The proposal is the second part of a feasibility study greenlit by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

In August, the board approved a resolution to give authority to County Manager Dick Anderson to find ways to fund the new jail.

In this proposal, the new jail, estimated to cost $1.75 billion, would be financed through a public-private partnership that will outsource the building, operations, and maintenance of the facility to a third-party business.

The building and land would continue to be owned by the county.

“I do think that – this is a big number [addressing the cost]– it’d be like I’d be going to a doctor for a second opinion,” said Ellis, who suggested more advisement into the project, including more public input.

The first part of the feasibility study found the current facility is overcrowded, deteriorating, and unsafe.

In 2022, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confiscated more than 1,500 shanks and knives created from parts of the crumbling facility, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office.

The goal of the new jail will be to shift the paradigm of operations to create a less punitive environment.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. expressed sticker shock to the near $2-billion price tag, but suggested the county is running out of alternatives.

“I don’t’ know if we have any other viable option,” Arrington said, who added he supports the proposal.

The proposal also includes a focus on wrap-around services and programs with state-of-the-art medical and mental health housing. The latest proposal calls for a jail capacity of 4,416 detainees.

There are three separate buildings a part of the new jail. One dedicated for me, another for women, and the third for men’s medical and mental health services.

Women’s medical and mental health services will exist within the women’s building.

The original bed capacity for the Rice Street jail, which opened in 1989, was 1,125 detainees.

Fulton County weighs new $1.75B jail, if approved, set to open in 2029 (Fulton County)

The currently proposal calls for the new jail to open in the fourth quarter of 2029.

It would sit at the site of the current jail, with the current jail potentially demolished in 2030.

