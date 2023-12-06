3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

His organs will eventually be donated
He has been in a coma since late November.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville High School senior baseball player who has been in a coma from a batting cage accident is now considered brain dead, according to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Jeremy Medina, a pitcher and catcher for the high school’s 2022 team, has been in a coma since the Nov. 20 accident. The senior baseball player was accidentally hit in the head by a baseball bat at the high school.

RELATED: Gainesville High baseball player in coma after batting cage accident

The hospital said his family would eventually donate his organs. When he got his driver’s license, Medina opted to be an organ donor, the hospital said. It is unclear when the organ donation procedure will take place.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County

Latest News

First trial set in Atlanta Public Training Center protest indictment
Four board members voted for the abatements and four board members voted against them.
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X Corp., formerly Twitter
Georgia lawmakers approve 2 of 3 new voting maps
NTSB hosts summit to discuss pilot mental health
pilots cockpit
National Transportation Safety Board holds summit to discuss mental health rules for pilots