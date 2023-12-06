3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia man contender for national New Year’s $1M lottery drawing

Georgia lottery
Georgia lottery(Contributed)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man is among the finalists in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

Atlanta’s Tracy Lacobie-Goeddel and four other contestants will fly to New York for the New Year’s Eve ABC special for a chance to draw a $1 million prize.

“Holy cow, this is a big deal,” said Lacobie-Goeddel, 55. “I’ve been watching this show since I was a kid, and I’m going to be on it. I’m very excited just to get a trip to New York, but the one-in-five chance is the greatest chance I’ve ever had of winning anything like this.”

Lacobie-Goeddel, who has worked as a barber for the past 37 years, said if he won he would buy a wheelchair-accessible van for his brother, pay off his mortgage and help some charitable organizations.

The drawing will be held just after midnight EST on Jan. 1.

“We are so excited to have a Georgia finalist and wish Tracy the best of luck throughout this amazing experience,” Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said. “Powerball generates important dollars for Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE and Pre-K. This exciting promotion delivers entertainment for our players, an incredible opportunity for our lucky Georgia finalist, and increases awareness of our Powerball product. We’ll all be watching and cheering on Tracy.”

According to online loan service LendingTree, Georgia ranked second in 2023 for the state with the most spent on lottery tickets — a whopping $526.98 lottery sales per capita.

You can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve special Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. here.

