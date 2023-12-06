Hundreds of kids still in need of items ahead of Christmas

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Salvation Army’s Gwinnett County Corps. said hundreds of children part of their angel tree program are still in need of gifts.

Last Friday was the original drop-off deadline for all locations, but due to unfulfilled adoptions, Gwinnett County is extending their deadline to Thursday.

“Right now, we have 738 families that we’re helping out in this county and about 2,000 children and we’re about 300 children that we have not been able to fulfill yet,” said Captain Analese Ryerson, with The Salvation Army Gwinnett County Corps.

Ryerson said it’s not normal to be this behind this time of year.

“That is not normal for us at all. I think probably a lot of families are hurting with inflation and all the different things that are happening right now,” Ryerson said. “We appreciate everybody who’s participated so far and the companies that have come along side us and helped us out, and we’ve had a lot of individuals,” she said. “We still have a great need with our Angel Tree Program,” she said.

According to Giving Tuesday numbers, fewer Americans have been giving to charities this year. Their data showed a 10 percent decline from last year.

Officials with the Salvation Army said participating businesses are seeing the impacts as well.

“Every year we have quite a few businesses that’ll take angels and they’ll be able to fulfill them,” Ryerson said. “We’ve had quite a few come back this year who weren’t able to quite get every single angel taken care of,” she said.

Hazel Barrett, a longtime Salvation Army volunteer, said the need is great right now in Gwinnett County.

“Let’s put it this way, I’ve worked this job for 15 years. So, I’ve been doing Angel Tree for over 15 years and volunteered since I’ve retired, and we’ve had heartbreaking stories. You have parents who have nothing,” Barrett said. “We’ve registered these kids, so the parents are I’d say depending on it and if we don’t have these gifts to give them, when they come it’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Ryerson said they haven’t had to extend their drop-off deadline in years.

“Not in the last few years. We have not had to extend. This is something unprecedented for us here in Gwinnett County,” Ryerson said.

The Salvation Army Gwinnett County Corps is in need of items for kids zero to 12 years old—this includes clothes, shoes, toys and games.

Leaders said your donations are so important right now.

“If you remember as a child, waking up on Christmas morning and just being able to open that first present, it’s just something special and magical being able to do that and I know a lot of our families are going through a time where they’re just not able to provide that,” Ryerson said. “We want them to focus on the rent, keeping a roof over your head. Keeping food on their table, and this is one thing that we’re able to do. It’s a small thing, but one thing we’re able to do to help make that happen for them,” she added.

They hope you can be the difference and give many kids a good Christmas.

“On that day, we want them to feel that love of their community and for the parents to have that dignity of I’m able to take care of my family,” Ryerson said.

To see a list of all the children still in need of gifts, click here.

“Whatever we do, we have to get these gifts. So, whatever you guys can do to help us out, we need the help because we can’t turn them away.

For questions about donations, contact Ryerson at analese.ryerson@uss.SalvationArmy.org.

The Salvation Army Gwinnett County Corps is accepting donations at their location at 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

You can also drop-off donations at their warehouse location at 225 Horizon Drive in Suwanee.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.