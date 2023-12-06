‘It’s just a joy’: A pop-up Christmas tree stand is a decades-old midtown tradition

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s become a holiday tradition for many Midtown Atlanta families - to check out the selection at Big John’s Christmas Trees stand at Ansley Mall for their perfect real Christmas tree.

Big John’s, which has several locations throughout metro Atlanta, has been serving up Christmas spirit for nearly 75 years. While their flagship store is in Buckhead, their midtown pop-up has been a staple in the community since the 1980s.

“I’m selling to the grandchildren now of people I met back in the early 80s. That’s the joy of it,” said Clee Atkinson, manager of Big John’s Christmas Trees in Midtown. “When they get out of their cars and they’re smiling walking and see me, that makes my day, makes my year.”

Atkinson, who touts sustainability with their trees because new trees are planted for every tree harvested, says they haul in newly fresh-cut trees daily from growers all over North America.

“If you have a fake tree, what do you think about when you look at that tree? Oh, I’ve got a great fake tree. I always say, do you give fake presents at Christmas,” said Atkinson.

Native to North Carolina and surrounding Appalachian states, Fraser firs are widely regarded as the best Christmas tree species because they tend to last longer and shed fewer needles.

Most tree stands throughout the metro sell a variety of firs. When choosing a tree, Atkinson says customers should consider where they plan to place their Christmas tree and assess the ceiling height. The most popular tree height is between 6 to 8 feet.

Atkinson also recommends that you inspect the tree before making a purchase.

“You can take your hands and rake across the branches. You’ll see needles come off or they don’t. Then the other thing you can do is take a branch and break it, and if it snaps like celery snaps that means it’s fresh,” said Atkinson.

Remember to place your tree away from heat vents and space heaters. Also, keeping your real tree hydrated is crucial, but not complicated. Atkinson says to fill the base pan with water on the very first day and check the following day to see how quickly it drinks up the water. That way you get a sense of how much and when to refill.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.