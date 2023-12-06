3-Degree Guarantee
Jamie Foxx addresses Atlanta hospitalization in first public appearance

Jamie Foxx just revealed new details about the terrible health scare that sent him to the hospital in Atlanta back in April.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jamie Foxx just revealed new details about the terrible health scare that sent him to the hospital in Atlanta back in April.

The Oscar-winning actor said he couldn’t even walk six months ago.

The full extent of Foxx’s condition is still being kept private, but he opened up a bit about it at an awards ceremony Monday night. Foxx received a standing ovation when he took the stage. It was his first public event and appearance since he was hospitalized.

Foxx said he wouldn’t wish what he went through on anyone. He concluded his remarks on Monday night by acknowledging how far he’s come in his recovery.

