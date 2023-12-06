3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Make-A-Wish kids spark joy with motivational hotline this holiday season

Make-A-Wish is hoping to spark hope this month with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a...
Make-A-Wish is hoping to spark hope this month with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a telephone hotline with messages recorded by Wish Kids.(Make-A-Wish)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – While the holiday season often brings joy and celebration, it can also bring a range of stress.

Whether it’s holiday travel delays, the rush to find a last-minute gift, or the desire to be closer to friends and family the season can bring unique challenges that can be overwhelming.

Make-A-Wish is hoping to spark hope this month with the debut of The Holiday Wish Line, a telephone hotline with messages recorded by Wish Kids.

The goal is to give callers a moment of joy as they navigate the bustle of the holiday season with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.

“Hope is a guiding force for wish kids and their families as they face the unimaginable,” said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “The instant a child’s hope is realized, they experience a powerful, life-changing joy that nurtures their emotional well-being. The Holiday Wish Line allows anyone, at any time, to receive a dose of hope and joy from our wish kids.”

The hotline features messages from six kids who have all battled a critical illness. They provide kid-friendly advice, stories and funny moments via phone at 480-914-9474 until Dec. 31.

Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts to listen to messages from the following wish kids:

  • Jasper, a 5-year-old with chronic respiratory failure from Wrentham, Massachusetts, who wished for a backyard playset;
  • Brantley, a 7-year-old from Nevada, Texas, with a heart condition, who wanted to see snow and wished to build a snowman with his family;
  • Annabelle, a 9-year-old from Clovis, California, with cystic fibrosis, who wished to skate with her favorite hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights;
  • Ava, an 11-year-old from Clive, Iowa, with a heart condition, who learned first-hand what it takes to be a content creator for her wish;
  • Fernie, an 11-year-old with cancer from Janesville, California, who, as an avid athlete, wished for a batting cage in his backyard;
  • Holin, a 10-year-old from Pensacola, Florida, whose love for music landed her onstage with her favorite singer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County

Latest News

First trial set in Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protest indictment
Four board members voted for the abatements and four board members voted against them.
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X Corp., formerly Twitter
Georgia lawmakers approve 2 of 3 new voting maps
NTSB hosts summit to discuss pilot mental health
FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie,...
How to watch the fourth Republican presidential debate and what to look for