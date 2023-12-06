3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mike Pence added to Trump’s Georgia indictment witness list: report

More than 100 witnesses may be called in Donald Trump’s Fulton County election interference trial.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Vice President Mike Pence may be called to testify against the man under who he served for four tumultuous years in the White House.

CNN is reporting that Fulton County prosecutors have added Pence as one of the witnesses in their election subversion case against Donald Trump.

Pence, according to the network, has not been considered of having a significant role in the Georgia case, but has appeared before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 general election.

In Atlanta, Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

CNN is reporting Fulton County prosecutors’ witness list includes up to 150 names, among them being Pence.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping to begin Trump’s Georgia trial in August, but Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the trial, expressed doubts last week about that timeline.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
The sheriff’s office said the vehicle left the road, overturned multiple times and the driver...
High speed chase turns deadly in Troup County, sheriff’s office says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Hanna Payne
Trial begins in racially charged murder case in Clayton County
In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.

Latest News

Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X, formerly Twitter
Fulton board cannot reach consensus, no tax breaks awarded to X Corp., formerly Twitter
Most of the races were decided on Nov. 7, but many races had no clear winner on election...
Runoff results from races around metro Atlanta and north Georgia
There is interest in using artificial intelligence to make the roadways safer.
How AI technology could be a safety tool on Georgia roadways
Trevian Kutti could have her bond revoked after posting a video online that appeared to be...
Legal expert on election indictment defendant’s online post: ‘That is a threat.’