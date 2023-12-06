National Transportation Safety Board holds summit to discuss mental health rules for pilots

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Psychologists, pilots, and representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are working together to evaluate mental health rules for pilots implemented by the FAA.

“Our son lost his life due to post-traumatic stress, so I understand this firsthand. I’m also an active pilot. I have been for much longer than I will admit to. But I voluntarily grounded myself and took advantage of some counseling,” said NTSB Chairman Bruce Landsberg. “Did I report this to the FAA? No, I did not.”

That’s just one example demonstrating a culture that the NTSB is trying to change.

“There’s a tradition of silence, that is something that is also very common in these vocations and fields and that of course has a history that is hard to overcome,” said Dr. Emmanuel Robinson, with the American Psychological Association.

The Airline Pilots Association sent a statement to Atlanta News First with a number of ways they hope that the federal government will change the way they approach mental health.

“The United States can, and must, do more to support pilots and all aviation workers when it comes to mental health issues,” said ALPA president Capt. Jason Ambrosi. “For nearly 50 years, ALPA has led a proactive approach to maintaining a healthy work environment for pilots, and no one is more committed to enhancing the mental health support our industry provides the aviation workforce.”

ALPA’s recommendations include making all counseling without a diagnosis nonreportable to encourage pilots to seek help early without fear of risking their medical certificate and livelihood and creating an FAA-funded peer support network.

Those suggestions fit ideas discussed by NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy at the summit.

“Help provide a safe space to get treatment without fear of losing their livelihoods. It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the safe thing to do. What’s unsafe is pretending the status quo is acceptable,” said Homendy.

