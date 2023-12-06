3-Degree Guarantee
New Ronald McDonald House to be built on Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus

The new 98,000 square foot facility will boast 60 guest rooms and 10 transplant suites.
Officials are breaking ground on a brand-new facility just steps away from where their guests receive life-saving care.
By Don Shipman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Guests of the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House are getting a new place to call home.

Officials are breaking ground on a brand-new facility just steps away from where their guests receive life-saving care.

“Parents can park once and walk in one direction for their child’s care and walk in the other direction and come to the Ronald McDonald House and be home,” said Tracey Atwater, CEO of Atlanta Ronald McDonald House.

The new Atlanta Ronald McDonald House is being built on the campus of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in North Druid Hills.

“The Ronald McDonald House exists to keep families close together when their children are going through this care,” said Atwater.

At a cost of $65 million, the new 98,000-square-foot facility will boast 60 guest rooms and 10 transplant suites, much bigger than their current 50-room facility on Briarcliff Road near Emory University.

The new house is also being designed to accommodate future expansion. The nonprofit’s Atlanta CEO says they plan to add 42 additional guest rooms once they secure more funding.

“This facility allows families to come to care here who might not be able to otherwise,” said Atwater. “I recently met a dad who said that his child had health insurance to cover a needed surgery that could only take place in Atlanta, but that he was faced, looking at the family budget of whether to pay the travel expenses to be here or to pay the family mortgage.”

The Ronald McDonald House plans to close its smaller facility near Emory University. Atwater says Emory will likely purchase that building.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday. The new, expanded Ronald McDonald House is slated to open in 2025.

