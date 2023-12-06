New Ronald McDonald House to create safe place for families facing hardships

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some families are going through one of the toughest times of their lives this holiday season — caring for a sick child.

Thankfully, there are places like the Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) that care for families while their children go through treatments. Now, that help is opening up to more families.

“Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you!” sang 8-year-old Sawyer Guillory on an iPhone video taken by his mother while he was in treatment.

Guillory’s mom said her son was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease at a very early age.

“He became eligible for a bone marrow transplant around three years of age,” said mom O’Shea Guillory. His twin brother ended up being his bone marrow match. The transplant was successful.

“It felt amazing! I just had to give some of my bone marrow transplant and boom, he was better,” said 8-year-old Saxton Guillory.

“I felt pretty brave. I was confident in myself,” said 8-year-old Sawyer Guillory.

Chloe Eifrid, 5, was diagnosed with Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID). Her condition causes her to be severely deficient in necessary nutrients.

“She was not eating,” said Chloe’s mom Amy Eifrid.

These are just two of countless families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House for free; for connection and for resources while their children are in treatment.

On Wednesday, leaders broke ground on a new Ronald McDonald House at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in North Druid Hills.

At a cost of $65 million, the new 98,000-square-foot facility will boast 60 guest rooms and 10 transplant suites — much bigger than their current 50-room facility on Briarcliff Road near Emory University.

“This house was designed with input from families. In addition to the spacious bedrooms and private baths and specialized transplant suites, it is also going to include a large communal kitchen, dining area, playground with an indoor playscape, an arts and crafts center, a wellness center, and a large meeting space,” said Christopher Marinac from the Atlanta RMHC New House Committee. “We are particularly excited to talk about the most requested amenity from the families, which is an outdoor playground.”

“Even with this expansion, you are going to be very full. What you are doing here is vitally important to meet the current needs of the families you serve and the future needs of families,” said Katie Fitzgerald, Global RMHC President and CEO.

The goal is to create a safe place where families can make happy memories at a time when hardships might feel all-consuming.

“I have seen the benefits and the greatness of what comes from what is put inside of these homes,” said O’Shea Guillory.

