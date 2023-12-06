Runoff results from races around metro Atlanta and north Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many voters around metro Atlanta and north Georgia headed back to the polls Tuesday to finally decide the winners in multiple key races.

RELATED: Voting underway in municipal runoffs around metro Atlanta

Many other races were decided on Nov. 7, but other races had no clear winner on election night, leaving the top two candidates in a runoff.

(I) indicates the incumbent in a race.

These results are unofficial as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Fulton County races

Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 7

Alfred “Shivy” Brooks - 7,441

Tamara Jones (I) - 4,325

East Point Councilmember Ward B

Carrie Ziegler - 398

Josette Bailey (I) - 371

East Point Councilmember Ward C

Tremayne Mitchell - 344

Myron B. Cook (I) - 320

East Point Councilmember Ward D

LaTonya Martin Rogers - 271

Stephanie C. Gordon (I) - 180

Roswell City Council Post 2

Allen Sells - 4,207

Michael Dal Carro - 3,667

South Fulton City Council District 5

Keosha B. Bell - 376

Corey Reeves (I) - 294

DeKalb County races

Brookhaven Mayor

H.J. “John Park - 3,564

Lauren Kiefer - 2,520

Brookhaven City Council District 1

Michael Diaz - 1,480

Linley Jones (I) - 1,326

Doraville District 2 Post 2

Carrie Armistead - 279

MD Naser - 234

Stonecrest City Council District 2 Post 2

Terry Fye - 301

Rob Turner (I) - 104

Barrow County races

Winder Councilmember at-large

Taffy McCormick - 479

John E. Burns - 202

Clayton County races

Morrow City Council Post 4

Khoa Vuong (I) - 131

Oscar Lanza Menjivar - 103

Coweta County races

Newnan Councilmember District 3 Post A

Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer - 135

Jim Thomasson - 73

Fayette County races

Peachtree City City Council Post 1

Laura Plauché Johnson - 2919

Tamara Allen Moore - 824

Gwinnett County races

Snellville City Council Post 1

Norman Carter - 749

Catherine Hardrick - 687

Meriwether County races

Manchester Mayor

Mark Trimble - 446

Nell Rush Wilkins - 352

Villa Rica Mayor

Leslie McPherson - 456

Gil McDougal (I) - 217

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.