Runoff results from races around metro Atlanta and north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many voters around metro Atlanta and north Georgia headed back to the polls Tuesday to finally decide the winners in multiple key races.
Many other races were decided on Nov. 7, but other races had no clear winner on election night, leaving the top two candidates in a runoff.
(I) indicates the incumbent in a race.
These results are unofficial as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Fulton County races
Atlanta Board of Education At-Large District 7
Alfred “Shivy” Brooks - 7,441
Tamara Jones (I) - 4,325
East Point Councilmember Ward B
Carrie Ziegler - 398
Josette Bailey (I) - 371
East Point Councilmember Ward C
Tremayne Mitchell - 344
Myron B. Cook (I) - 320
East Point Councilmember Ward D
LaTonya Martin Rogers - 271
Stephanie C. Gordon (I) - 180
Roswell City Council Post 2
Allen Sells - 4,207
Michael Dal Carro - 3,667
South Fulton City Council District 5
Keosha B. Bell - 376
Corey Reeves (I) - 294
DeKalb County races
Brookhaven Mayor
H.J. “John Park - 3,564
Lauren Kiefer - 2,520
Brookhaven City Council District 1
Michael Diaz - 1,480
Linley Jones (I) - 1,326
Doraville District 2 Post 2
Carrie Armistead - 279
MD Naser - 234
Stonecrest City Council District 2 Post 2
Terry Fye - 301
Rob Turner (I) - 104
Barrow County races
Winder Councilmember at-large
Taffy McCormick - 479
John E. Burns - 202
Clayton County races
Morrow City Council Post 4
Khoa Vuong (I) - 131
Oscar Lanza Menjivar - 103
Coweta County races
Newnan Councilmember District 3 Post A
Jocelyn Blackwood Palmer - 135
Jim Thomasson - 73
Fayette County races
Peachtree City City Council Post 1
Laura Plauché Johnson - 2919
Tamara Allen Moore - 824
Gwinnett County races
Snellville City Council Post 1
Norman Carter - 749
Catherine Hardrick - 687
Meriwether County races
Manchester Mayor
Mark Trimble - 446
Nell Rush Wilkins - 352
Villa Rica Mayor
Leslie McPherson - 456
Gil McDougal (I) - 217
