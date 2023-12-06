WATCH: Day 7 in Young Thug’s historic trial in Atlanta

Jeffery Williams’ trial is live streaming on Atlanta News First and YouTube.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Acclaimed rapper Young Thug remains on trial in Atlanta on numerous gang-related charges.

Court resumes at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jeffery Williams - Young Thug’s real name - is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and five other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

Here's what's happened so far in Young Thug's trial
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?

Williams is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law.

Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of codeine with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm; and possession of a machine gun.

A total of 18 jurors are sitting for the trial, with 12 seated as jurors and six alternates: 10 Black women, two white women, three Black men and three white men. The panel of 12 features seven Black women, two Black men, two white women and one white man.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville has ruled some of Young Thug’s lyrics will be conditionally admitted as evidence. In 2022, Fulton County prosecutors included lyrics from the rapper, referencing drugs and violence, as evidence of an “overt act in furtherance of a (gang) conspiracy.”

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

How can I watch the Young Thug trial?

Atlanta News First will be covering the trial live on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on Roku, Fire TV and AppleTV. We will also report on the events online.

