3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 more day to apply for Atlanta campaign offering free rent for a year

Roots Real Estate Investment is offering the three winners of its online campaign free rent...
Roots Real Estate Investment is offering the three winners of its online campaign free rent for 2024.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three metro Atlantans can get relief from persistently high housing costs with the help of an Atlanta investment group.

Eligible residents will need to act fast. There’s just one more day to apply for the offer of free rent for a year.

The mission of the Free Rent ATL campaign, launched by investment group Roots Real Estate Investment in November, “is to spread awareness about the widening wealth gap in our city of Atlanta and to help give three residents a much needed leg up going into 2024,” the group said.

Qualifying applicants must live within 20 miles of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Applicants can nominate themselves or their friends and family.

Submissions for the campaign end Dec. 8 around 7 p.m.

Nine finalists will be selected by Dec. 16. Roots will then allow the public to vote for the winners between Dec. 18 and 31. The top three choices will win free rent for 2024.

You can submit a nomination through the Roots website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

Road closed graphic.
Crash involving fire truck blocks all lanes on Highway 41 in Spalding County
The iconic orange and black insects usually migrate to Mexico’s mountains in the fall and...
Have you seen a monarch? Scientists ask for help tracking migration in Georgia, southeast
A rendering of U.S. Soccer's new headquarters and national training center in Fayette County.
Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Georgia lawmakers pass new maps | Judge to rule on them soon