1 more day to apply for Atlanta campaign offering free rent for a year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three metro Atlantans can get relief from persistently high housing costs with the help of an Atlanta investment group.

Eligible residents will need to act fast. There’s just one more day to apply for the offer of free rent for a year.

The mission of the Free Rent ATL campaign, launched by investment group Roots Real Estate Investment in November, “is to spread awareness about the widening wealth gap in our city of Atlanta and to help give three residents a much needed leg up going into 2024,” the group said.

Qualifying applicants must live within 20 miles of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Applicants can nominate themselves or their friends and family.

Submissions for the campaign end Dec. 8 around 7 p.m.

Nine finalists will be selected by Dec. 16. Roots will then allow the public to vote for the winners between Dec. 18 and 31. The top three choices will win free rent for 2024.

You can submit a nomination through the Roots website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.