2 suspects linked to 60+ car break-in attempts arrested in DeKalb County

2 men arrested after attempting to break into cars in DeKalb County
2 men arrested after attempting to break into cars in DeKalb County(DeKalb Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people accused of breaking into more than 60 vehicles have been arrested, DeKalb County police announced Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of an active car break-in attempt at The Vue at Embry Hills just before 3 a.m. When they got to the scene, police said the two suspects drove off in a stolen car, which crashed shortly after.

DeKalb County police said the suspects tried to run away at that point. They were apprehended and taken into custody. A stolen firearm was recovered, police added.

Investigators believe the alleged car thieves may be responsible for over 60 entering auto incidents across metro Atlanta.

Police did not release the identities of those arrested.

