American woman vacationing in the Bahamas killed by shark in front of husband, reports say

A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.
A woman vacationing in the Bahamas was killed by a shark while paddleboarding.(SCV, FREELANCE MEDIA BAHAMAS, CNN, SCV/Freelance Media Bahamas)
By SCV via CNN Newsource and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(SCV/CNN/Gray News) – A Boston woman who was reportedly on a vacation with her husband in the Bahamas was killed by a shark on Monday.

The 44-year-old woman, identified by WFXT as Lauren Erickson Van Wart, was paddleboarding with her husband near a beach resort in New Providence when she was bitten.

Officials in the Bahamas said a resort lifeguard noticed the attack and took to the water on a boat to try to rescue the woman and man.

The lifeguard performed CPR on the woman, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

She reportedly suffered severe injuries to the right side of her body.

A 44-year-old American woman who was killed in a shark attack on a beach in the Bahamas was a visitor from Boston. (SOURCE: SCV, FREELANCE MEDIA BAHAMAS, CNN)

Erickson Van Wart worked as an employee at Curriculum Associates, a technology company that produces educational tools and programs, according to WCVB.

WFXT reports that this is not the first fatal shark attack this year in the Bahamas, following the disappearance of a German woman after she encountered a shark while diving.

The Associated Press reports Gavin Naylor, the program director of the International Shark Attack File in Florida, said the Bahamas have a large tourist population in an interview.

Due to the massive crowds of people in the water and many others wanting to view sharks from above and below the ocean’s surface, sharks in that region can become acclimated to humans and less cautious in approaching people.

Naylor also said the waters around the Bahamas are home to between 30 and 40 shark species, including some more aggressive species like bull sharks, tiger sharks, and Caribbean reef sharks.

The species of shark in the most recent shark attack is not yet known.

