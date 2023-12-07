Atlanta fire department launches $3M campaign to buy electric fire engine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Often ranked as one of the top cities for eco-friendly buildings, Atlanta is now looking to go green in other ways.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, a nonprofit for the fire department, announced its “Fleet Forward” campaign. The project looks to raise $3 million to buy the department’s first electric fire engine and other electric rapid response vehicles, the foundation said.

Experts say electric vehicles are often easier to service and repair than diesel options, according to the foundation. Norfolk Southern, a railroad company headquartered in Atlanta, became the fund’s first contributor with a $500,000 donation.

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, as well as the city as a whole, deserves to be on the cutting edge of fire and emergency technology,” Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith said. “With the support of Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, our philanthropic partner, and corporate partners like Norfolk Southern, Atlanta’s firefighters are one step closer to obtaining the industry-leading resources they deserve to best protect and serve our residents, visitors, communities, and businesses.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city can’t address climate change alone.

“It takes partnerships like this to achieve our shared goal of a resilient and sustainable Atlanta,” he said. “The Fleet Forward Capital Campaign will both bolster and modernize AFRD’s fleet and increase our cost and energy efficiencies.”

The announcement comes after the Atlanta City Council approved more than $18 million to buy new fire department equipment in November. In October, the department had to temporarily close three stations due to a shortage of fire trucks and personnel.

“There has never, in modern history, been a fire department fleet as bad as our current fleet,” Nate Bailey, president of the Atlanta Professional Firefighters union, said in an October letter addressed to city officials. “... APD has new helicopters and take-home cars and our firefighters just want a decent fire truck so they can honorably do their job and risk their life for our citizens.”

The union represents 700 firefighters, which is about 80% of the department.

