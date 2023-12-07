Atlanta ranked among safest from package theft in 2023, report shows

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An estimated 119 million packages were reported stolen in the last year alone. Porch pirates are becoming more prevalent as consumers turn to the convenience of online shopping.

Luckily, a report by SafeWise ranked Atlanta as one of the safest cities against package theft in 2023.

Among the worst cities were Seattle, Memphis, San Diego, Birmingham and Denver metro areas, SafeWise reported.

In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.

“Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The more packages left for longer periods of time on a porch, the more likely they are to be stolen. As the Christmas gift season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages on a porch,” said criminal justice professor and author Dr. Ben Stickle.

To help deter package theft in your area, SafeWise recommends taking the following steps:

Opt into delivery alerts that can flag you when your package arrives

Require signatures to ensure that your package won’t be left unattended

Make arrangements so that you can be home when your package arrives

For more information and ways to protect yourself from falling victim to theft, click here.

