3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta ranked among safest from package theft in 2023, report shows

In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.
In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An estimated 119 million packages were reported stolen in the last year alone. Porch pirates are becoming more prevalent as consumers turn to the convenience of online shopping.

Luckily, a report by SafeWise ranked Atlanta as one of the safest cities against package theft in 2023.

Among the worst cities were Seattle, Memphis, San Diego, Birmingham and Denver metro areas, SafeWise reported.

In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.

“Package theft is a crime of opportunity. The more packages left for longer periods of time on a porch, the more likely they are to be stolen. As the Christmas gift season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages on a porch,” said criminal justice professor and author Dr. Ben Stickle.

To help deter package theft in your area, SafeWise recommends taking the following steps:

  • Opt into delivery alerts that can flag you when your package arrives
  • Require signatures to ensure that your package won’t be left unattended
  • Make arrangements so that you can be home when your package arrives

For more information and ways to protect yourself from falling victim to theft, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

Items for Roswell's holiday food drive can be dropped off in the wrapped boxes at three...
City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive
The crash is blocking most of the inner loop of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20...
Overturned semi blocking most of I-285 exit in Cobb County
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
SUV, school bus crash in DeKalb
Several injured after SUV runs into the back of DeKalb County school bus