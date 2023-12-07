Bad crash involving school bus closes roads in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash involving an SUV and a school bus sent several people to the hospital Thursday morning in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says it happened on Lamar Street at Covington Highway just before 6:30 a.m. Roads are currently closed in the area.

DeKalb Fire says the SUV crashed into the back of the school bus. The driver of the SUV was trapped and had to be pulled from the vehicle. They were taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition. Three people were on the bus, the driver and two students. All three had minor injuries and were also taken to Grady.

Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to get more information from officials. Stay with us for the latest developments.

