3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive

Items for Roswell's holiday food drive can be dropped off in the wrapped boxes at three...
Items for Roswell's holiday food drive can be dropped off in the wrapped boxes at three locations.(City of Roswell)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Roswell is now accepting donations for its winter holiday food drive.

You can drop off items from Thursday, Dec. 7, until Saturday, Dec. 16, in the holiday-wrapped boxes at these locations:

  • East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
  • Hembree Park Recreation Center, 850 Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
  • Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, 10495 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075

Items can be dropped off during normal business hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Items that are especially needed include:

  • Peanut butter
  • Pasta
  • Pasta sauce
  • Canned soups
  • Mac and cheese
  • Oatmeal
  • Cereal
  • Juice boxes
  • Fruit cups
  • All tomato products
  • Broths
  • Small milk boxes
  • Stew, Manwich, hash and similar items
  • Canned fruit
  • Canned beans
  • Ramen
  • Canned vegetables including corn and green beans
  • Full-size toiletries

The donated items will go to the food pantry of North Fulton Community Charities, which serves over 200 families a day, according to the City of Roswell.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.
Atlanta ranked among safest from package theft in 2023, report shows
The crash is blocking most of the inner loop of I-285 eastbound to I-75 northbound on Exit 20...
Overturned semi blocking most of I-285 exit in Cobb County
Atlanta News First Investigates tested these Rome, Ga., residents for hazardous chemicals.
Residents poisoned without permission: Georgia town exposed to toxin
SUV, school bus crash in DeKalb
Several injured after SUV runs into the back of DeKalb County school bus