City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Roswell is now accepting donations for its winter holiday food drive.

You can drop off items from Thursday, Dec. 7, until Saturday, Dec. 16, in the holiday-wrapped boxes at these locations:

East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Rd, Roswell, GA 30076

Hembree Park Recreation Center, 850 Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076

Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, 10495 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075

Items can be dropped off during normal business hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Items that are especially needed include:

Peanut butter

Pasta

Pasta sauce

Canned soups

Mac and cheese

Oatmeal

Cereal

Juice boxes

Fruit cups

All tomato products

Broths

Small milk boxes

Stew, Manwich, hash and similar items

Canned fruit

Canned beans

Ramen

Canned vegetables including corn and green beans

Full-size toiletries

The donated items will go to the food pantry of North Fulton Community Charities, which serves over 200 families a day, according to the City of Roswell.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.