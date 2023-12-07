City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Roswell is now accepting donations for its winter holiday food drive.
You can drop off items from Thursday, Dec. 7, until Saturday, Dec. 16, in the holiday-wrapped boxes at these locations:
- East Roswell Recreation Center, 9000 Fouts Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
- Hembree Park Recreation Center, 850 Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
- Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, 10495 Woodstock Rd, Roswell, GA 30075
Items can be dropped off during normal business hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Items that are especially needed include:
- Peanut butter
- Pasta
- Pasta sauce
- Canned soups
- Mac and cheese
- Oatmeal
- Cereal
- Juice boxes
- Fruit cups
- All tomato products
- Broths
- Small milk boxes
- Stew, Manwich, hash and similar items
- Canned fruit
- Canned beans
- Ramen
- Canned vegetables including corn and green beans
- Full-size toiletries
The donated items will go to the food pantry of North Fulton Community Charities, which serves over 200 families a day, according to the City of Roswell.
