Clayton County jurors hear 911 call woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident made

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dramatic evidence was shown Thursday in a murder trial in Clayton County.

Jurors just heard the 911 call Hannah Payne, who is standing trial, made as she allegedly chased a man who left the scene of an accident.

Murder trial begins for woman accused of shooting, killing man who fled from accident

He was shot and killed during a struggle after police said Payne pulled out her gun.

Payne made two 911 calls.

One to report she had just witnessed an accident. It was the second 911 call that partially captured the moment that 62-year-old Kenneth Herring was shot to death.

Here’s how the 911 call played out

“I am under the impression that the guy that caused the accident who ran the red light is drunk and he’s gotten back in his car and he’s looking like he’s trying to drive away,” Payne said in the 911 call, and the dispatcher eventually asks if she can get the tag number. “Hold on, he’s driving away.”

Payne follows the man still on the phone with 911 and the dispatcher asks if she could get the tag number.

“No, but I’m catching up to him right now,“ Payne said, and the dispatcher tells her not to chase him, also saying it’s not safe. “I understand. I understand 100%. I’m just going to get the tag number if nothing else.”

Payne eventually gets the license plate number, and the dispatcher tells her to go back to the accident scene to meet an officer.

“He is drunk. I’m not, I’m not. I’m sorry, but I’m here to tell you I’m not going to follow him because he is going to cause another accident, so I will stay behind him until an officer can get to us. But until then, I’m not moving.”

Payne then apparently drops the phone. In the distance, the courtroom could hear Payne yelling at the man to get out of his car.

Seconds later, Payne gets back on the line with the dispatcher.

“He just pulled the trigger of my gun in my hand while he was, while he was...” Payne says on the call and the dispatcher says she was not supposed to follow him. “He hit my car.”

The defense is trying to show that Payne pulled out her gun after the man grabbed her shirt and pulled her into his car window.

There was a struggle over the gun, the defense argued, and the gun went off.

