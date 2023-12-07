3-Degree Guarantee
Crash involving fire truck blocks all lanes on Highway 41 in Spalding County

All lanes of Highway 41 are currently shut down, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A serious crash involving a fire truck and a utility vehicle is blocking all lanes of Highway 41 at Minter Road in Spalding County on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel including a life-flight helicopter are on the scene. Atlanta News First is working to confirm injuries.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates the road will be cleared by 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

