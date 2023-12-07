Elaborate magical model train display is helping feed Gwinnett families in need

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What started as a holiday hobby at his Gwinnett home has blossomed into a larger-than-life display for everyone to enjoy. These days John Gibb’s model train display is on the road, giving back to his community.

“My passion is the whole process. The trains, the villages, the scenery,” said John Gibb.

Gibb started tinkering with model trains about 25 years ago. It started small, under the tree, but over the years the setup became more elaborate. Eventually, the display got its own room in the house, with friends and family clamoring for an invite to check it out.

“You walk through, and you see some of the houses, all you’ve got to do is get down and look inside the house and you see people having dinner,” said Gibb.

Fast forward to now – and you can literally walk through his Christmas village, which features multiple trains winding through it. There is miniature livestock, a water feature, a ferris wheel, and even Atlanta-based The Home Depot is represented.

“Amazing, mind blown, it is so much fun,” said Sarah Hobbs, executive director of The Block, a nonprofit that operates a food outreach program where they provide free groceries for more than 140 families in Buford and Sugar Hill.

Dubbed the Charity Railroad today, Gibb spent two months setting up his creation at the Tannery Row Ale House in Buford. It’s open to the public for a small fee, with all the proceeds going to The Block Community Outreach.

“Most of our families are working, if not one, two jobs. And they’re still having trouble making ends meet,” said Hobbs. “So, we’re here to try to fill the gap to meet their basic necessities and their personal needs while we walk alongside them.”

The Charity Railroad is on display Thursday through Sunday – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A donation of $5 for adults is requested and $3 for children under 12. All proceeds go directly to The Block funding the services they provide year-round.

Hobbs says the need is great, especially for those experiencing food insecurity in northern Gwinnett County.

“We have had a 21 percent increase in the number of people who need food assistance in the past year,” said Hobbs.

You can learn more and donate to the many programs The Block nonprofit operates, including their food outreach deliveries, community pantry, and after-school program by visiting their website here.

