Extremely rare leucistic alligator born at Gatorland

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to Gatorland.(Gatorland/Ken Guzzetti)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) – An extremely rare leucistic white alligator was born this week at Gatorland in Florida.

“For the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago, we have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever recorded from those original alligators. This is beyond “rare,” it is absolutely extraordinary,” Gatorland’s President and CEO Mark McHugh said in a statement.

According to McHugh, the new baby female leucistic alligator and her normal-colored brother, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weigh 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long.

Veterinarians at Gatorland gave the new gators an A+ on their recent check-ups and said they eat bite-size pieces of raw chicken and croc chow pellets.

“These are incredibly special animals in the reptile world, and we are being very careful with their safety and security,” McHugh said.

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, according to Gatorland.

While albino alligators have a complete loss of pigment and pink eyes, leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches of normal coloration on their skin.

Gatorland also explained leucistic alligators have blue eyes.

