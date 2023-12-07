3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Soccer will soon call Fayette County home for its new headquarters and the first-of-its-kind national training center.

Fayette County, which is south of Fulton County, is 27 miles from Atlanta and 20 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said it will be a $228 million investment and create more than 400 jobs.

In September, U.S. Soccer announced its plans for a new headquarters and training center would be built in metro Atlanta. The current U.S. Soccer headquarters is in Chicago.

RELATED: U.S. Soccer announces moving national training center, headquarters to Atlanta

“After announcing in September that U.S. Soccer was coming to Georgia, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” Kemp said. “U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase. This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

Once built, the facility will serve as the national center for training and competition of all 27 U.S. Soccer’s Mens, Womens, Youth and Extended National teams.

“We’re proud to be building a home that will support the future of soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The NTC will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations. Beyond its national importance, the NTC will be an institution firmly rooted in its community. U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the metro Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community.”

A groundbreaking for the site is expected in spring 2024.

In his announcement, Kemp said state and local leaders, U.S. Soccer and others will celebrate the new era for the sports organization on Dec. 13 at the Town Stage at Trilith.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Plane Sight, part four
All he wanted was a tow truck. Instead, he went to war with the DEA.
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than...
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for award
Young Thug: Leader of a wolfpack?
‘This is hot stuff’ | Young Thug wears a wolf sweater into court
Carlos Garcia, John Barber, Tyler Felty, Mercedes Watson and Mathaniel Worthy each face...
5 wanted for racketeering, money laundering from Bank of America, police say
Jeremy Medina, a senior pitcher and catcher, was injured in the accident, which happened on...
Gainesville High baseball player declared brain dead from batting cage accident, hospital says

Latest News

New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health,...
Lawmakers pass new voting maps | Judge to rule on them soon
According to prosecutors, Quintavius Williams killed his girlfriend's acquaintance while...
Man convicted of murder in DeKalb motel robbery, prosecutors say
In Georgia, package theft is a felony with a prison sentence of up to five years.
Atlanta ranked among safest from package theft in 2023, report shows
Items for Roswell's holiday food drive can be dropped off in the wrapped boxes at three...
City of Roswell hosting holiday food drive