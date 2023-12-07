Fayette County selected as home for new U.S. Soccer headquarters, national training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Soccer will soon call Fayette County home for its new headquarters and the first-of-its-kind national training center.

Fayette County, which is south of Fulton County, is 27 miles from Atlanta and 20 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said it will be a $228 million investment and create more than 400 jobs.

In September, U.S. Soccer announced its plans for a new headquarters and training center would be built in metro Atlanta. The current U.S. Soccer headquarters is in Chicago.

“After announcing in September that U.S. Soccer was coming to Georgia, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” Kemp said. “U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase. This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

Once built, the facility will serve as the national center for training and competition of all 27 U.S. Soccer’s Mens, Womens, Youth and Extended National teams.

“We’re proud to be building a home that will support the future of soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The NTC will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations. Beyond its national importance, the NTC will be an institution firmly rooted in its community. U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the metro Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community.”

A groundbreaking for the site is expected in spring 2024.

In his announcement, Kemp said state and local leaders, U.S. Soccer and others will celebrate the new era for the sports organization on Dec. 13 at the Town Stage at Trilith.

